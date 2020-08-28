South Africa: We Must Not Deny Racism, but We Must Also Not Exploit It to Stop Reconciliation

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ghaleb Cachalia

Behind the angry masks of movements like Black Lives Matter, there often lies a cold dismissal of the nobility of racial reconciliation and an agenda that seeks to milk a grievance for eternity for the benefit of an elite. Opposing this is not minimising racism. It involves maximising reconciliation and responsible redress.

Issues abound and of late, while race-based concerns have risen to global prominence, in South Africa, race has always - more than simmering below the surface - been centre stage of our social, economic and political interactions.

Many embrace this centrality, others lament the reduction of almost everything to race. Still, most current issues - be they racial, geopolitical, gender, discrete transgressions of human rights, public health, education, unemployment or inequality and more - are connected by a golden thread: Othering, the process of stigmatisation that defines another and sets them apart in a way that renders them an outsider.

To be clear, the opposite of Othering is not "saming", it is belonging. And as John A Powell, director of the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at the University of California, Berkeley, says, "belonging does not insist that we are all the same. It...

