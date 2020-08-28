South Africa: We Must Not Deny Racism, but We Must Also Not Exploit It to Stop Reconciliation

opinion

Behind the angry masks of movements like Black Lives Matter, there often lies a cold dismissal of the nobility of racial reconciliation and an agenda that seeks to milk a grievance for eternity for the benefit of an elite. Opposing this is not minimising racism. It involves maximising reconciliation and responsible redress.

Issues abound and of late, while race-based concerns have risen to global prominence, in South Africa, race has always - more than simmering below the surface - been centre stage of our social, economic and political interactions.

Many embrace this centrality, others lament the reduction of almost everything to race. Still, most current issues - be they racial, geopolitical, gender, discrete transgressions of human rights, public health, education, unemployment or inequality and more - are connected by a golden thread: Othering, the process of stigmatisation that defines another and sets them apart in a way that renders them an outsider.

To be clear, the opposite of Othering is not "saming", it is belonging. And as John A Powell, director of the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at the University of California, Berkeley, says, "belonging does not insist that we are all the same. It...