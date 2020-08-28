Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Newly-Apppointed Nigerian-Born Justice Minister in Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday felicitated with the Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu who emerged as the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Albertain in Canada.

The president's media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Madu made history as the first African born provincial minister in Canadian history, who is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

Adesina said Buhari described the honour as "landmark and historic," noting that it once again showcased the people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

He said the president added that Madu as the first black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, had automatically entered his name in history books, and urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country.