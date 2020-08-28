Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Newly-Apppointed Nigerian-Born Justice Minister in Canada

27 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday felicitated with the Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu who emerged as the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Albertain in Canada.

The president's media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Madu made history as the first African born provincial minister in Canadian history, who is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

Adesina said Buhari described the honour as "landmark and historic," noting that it once again showcased the people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

He said the president added that Madu as the first black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, had automatically entered his name in history books, and urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.