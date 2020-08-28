Nigeria: Buhari Applauds Adesina's Reelection As AfDB President

27 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday congratulated Nigeria's Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his reelection as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), saying "he deserves it."

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari received the news of Adesina's victory while presiding over a virtual Council of State meeting in the State House, Abuja "with a round of applause."

Adesina said: "As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: 'He deserves it.'"

According to Adesina, the president expressed warm appreciation to the African Union (AU) for endorsing the AfDB President much earlier, and also thanked shareholders of the bank, whom he said worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

The statement added: "President Buhari believes Dr Adesina's versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

"The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

"While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.