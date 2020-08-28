Nigeria: Buhari Applauds Adesina's Reelection As AfDB President

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday congratulated Nigeria's Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his reelection as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), saying "he deserves it."

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari received the news of Adesina's victory while presiding over a virtual Council of State meeting in the State House, Abuja "with a round of applause."

Adesina said: "As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: 'He deserves it.'"

According to Adesina, the president expressed warm appreciation to the African Union (AU) for endorsing the AfDB President much earlier, and also thanked shareholders of the bank, whom he said worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

The statement added: "President Buhari believes Dr Adesina's versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

"The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

"While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent."