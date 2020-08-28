South Africa: Putfontein Police Station Fully Operational After Covid-19 Decontamination

28 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The community can now access Putfontein police station Community Service Centre. The station is fully operational.

Putfontein SAPS management would like to thank the community for their cooperation.

