Angola: Loggers Await Approval of Processes

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — At least six companies of the logging sector await since April of this year, the licensing for the exploration of 3,000 cubic meters of wood in southern Huila province.

The license exploration request refers to the 2020/2021 exploitation campaign opened in May and closing in October.

With two months to the end of the exploration campaign, operators say are exhausted with the delay in the homologation of the license by the provincial government, which so far has not yet responded to them.

Speaking to Angop, the provincial director of the Institute of Forest Development (IDF) in Huila, Abel Zamba, said the processes was sent to the government in April, so they are waiting for the return.

Abel Zamba explained that after receiving the approval from the governor's office, the request will go through the Office of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries and the IDF, to further address to the supervising ministry, which passes the licenses.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

