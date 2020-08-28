Angola: Covid-19 - U.S Provides U.S.$3 Million

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least USD three million will be granted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the response to Covid-19 in Angola.

The announcement was made Wednesday in Luanda by the US ambassador, Nina Maria Fite, at the Augusto Ngangula Maternity Hospital, at the launching of a project to install water tanks for hand washing.

According to the ambassador, the project includes 200 reservoirs, 30 of which in the main hospital units in Luanda and in the provinces of Benguela, Cunene, Huambo and Lunda Sul, as well as training 450 health technicians to make better use of personal protection equipment.

The project also includes screening posts at the entrances to promote the necessary social distancing and the dissemination of prevention information to the so called "invisible enemy".

She explained that the funding also includes the training of health care providers and rapid response team members to collect samples of Covid-19 diagnostic tests, rapid antibody tests and obtaining reagents and other supplies.

Nina Maria Fite added that the CDC fund will serve sentinel surveillance of Covid-19 at six health facilities in Luanda and Benguela to better understand the impact of the disease in the country.

This investment, she added, is also long-term to control HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, polio eradication and other pandemics.

