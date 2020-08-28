South Africa: Grow Trees - They Will Add Dimension, Stature, Shadows and Interest to Your Life

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Megan Mackenzie

British gardener and landscape architect Russell Page once wrote, 'To plant trees is to give body and life to one's dreams of a better world.' He was right.

My friend phoned me just as I set off on my drive to Cape Town from Johannesburg. "Look up," she instructed. She meant, look up at the snow on the mountains, the rivers cascading down the hills, the massive skies of the Karoo with their wondrous cloud formations. In fact, she knew I would be studying the crops in the field, the Namaqua daisies and grasses on the side of the road, the dam levels, the first blossoms on the trees in the valleys, any hay bales I could find, and counting all the windmills.

She was right. Looking up is something I do not do often enough. I should look more at the amazing canopy of trees on the Garden Route, with the Nuxia floribunda which are now flowering. The beautiful quiver tree forests in the Kalahari, the massive stands of fever trees in the Kruger Park, the baobab clusters en route to Botswana.

South Africa has a wonderfully diverse selection of trees and among them, some...

