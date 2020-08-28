South Africa: CSA Sacks Moroe, but Leadership Saga Is Far From Over

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

After nine months of suspension, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has finally terminated CEO Thabang Moroe's employment, based on the findings in an independent forensic audit.

In a short statement on Thursday afternoon, CSA finally delivered the news that had been expected for some time - chief executive officer Thabang Moroe has been jettisoned after his crucial role in some of the worst corporate governance issues in CSA history. The termination is with immediate effect.

The state of capture in SA cricket

"Cricket South Africa's decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation," a statement said. "The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

"Mr Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.

"Ms Kugandrie Govender will continue in the acting chief executive officer role until such time as Cricket South Africa recruits a chief executive officer."

Although there is now apparent finality in the Moroe saga, it could just be the beginning of the next...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

