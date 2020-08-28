Tanzania: TFF Warns Transfer Window Intact

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has maintained that there will be no extension of the transfer window period after its expiry at 5.59 pm on August 31st.

From today, only four days remain before the close of the window meaning that those clubs which will not have completed the exercise by then will have to wait for the mini transfer window to fulfill their transfers.

Speaking on Thursday in the city, the federation's Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo cemented that they will not extend the transfer window beyond the declared date and time.

"Let me urge all clubs in the top flight league, First Division League (FDL), Second Division League (SDL) and Serengeti Women's Premier League to continue signing players since we will not add more days after the end of the stamped date," said Ndimbo.

Moreover, Ndimbo advised those clubs which are finding it hard to register their new players using the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) to consult the federation for help.

He also pointed out that preparations ahead of the 2020/21 curtain raiser match between Simba and Namungo FC on Sunday at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha are at advanced stage.

Initially, the game was planned to be played on Saturday but in his response to the changes, Ndimbo said it was just a normal thing and there is nothing wrong with that.

The game has since scheduled to begin from 3:30pm and will unfold concurrently with the climax of the SportPesa Wiki ya Mwananchi set at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

The timing of the two big football events on one day has attracted unanswered questions from many people who preferred to have them on separate days.

Meanwhile, TFF's Election Committee has directed Mbeya Region Football Association (MREFA) to conduct its elections on September 6th this year.

Additionally, the country's football body has recommended that the administrative committee of MREFA which was in power before it was annulled to pave way for August 8th elections should continue its responsibilities until the fresh elections are held.