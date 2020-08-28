Tanzania: Yanga Unveil 'Hyper Quality' Kit Today

YOUNG Africans are set to unveil their new kit for 2020/21 Premier League season while altogether making an official opening of their Sports Gear shop in Dar es Salaam.

According to the available reports, the jerseys will come in two qualities with the high quality sold at 30,000/- and the low quality one going at 15,000/- so as to provide option to the buyers in accordance with how much they have.

Yanga will launch their new league campaign against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city on the inaugural day of the contest.

Meanwhile, the club's fans who flocked at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) yesterday to welcome striker Yacouba Sogne left the venue heads down as the player failed to land as earlier announced.

The passionate fans, as usual, flooded JNIA ready to give the Burkina Faso player a warm welcome as they have been doing to their four imports upon stepping down their feet on Tanzanian soil.

But, to their dismay, a late announcement from the club saying the player was not arriving as they were told, saw them leaving the venue disappointed and not in a similar rhythm the came with.

"Let me take this opportunity to inform Yanga members and fans who are at the airport to vacate the premises and continue with their daily activities because the update about Sogne arrival was not officially made by the club. "In view of this, on behalf of the club, I sincerely apologise for the inconveniences caused and instead, you should go to buy tickets to various selling areas so that you get a chance to witness the climax of Wiki ya Mwananchi on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam," said the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz.

However, he could not mention when the player is jetting in to regroup with his colleagues ahead of the next season league matches expected to flag-off on September 6th.

Meanwhile, they have been forced to make another thorough search for the new coach as the Cedric Kaze who was on the verge to succeed Luc Eymael is reported to have family problems hence not ready to join the club as fast as necessary.

Due to this, a number of coaches including former Simba SC trainer Patrick Aussems are linked to take up the coaching responsibilities at the club as time is fast flying for them to create a team chemistry prior to the kickoff of the league.

Until now, the team is under the former Assistant Coach Juma Mwambusi who is taking care of training sessions even though he is yet to be officially paraded by the club.