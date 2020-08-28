South Sudan: Juba Talks - Deal On Darfur Security Arrangements

Juba — Peace talks on the Darfur security arrangements held in the South Sudanese capital of Juba concluded yesterday with a deal on the integration of rebel combatants into the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF).

Mediator Dhieu Mathok reported that the talks on the Darfur security arrangements have overcome "this complicated stage".

The Sudanese government delegation and the Darfur negotiation team of the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance will review the security arrangements file, and prepare it for signing in initials today.

Mathok said that the mediation is sticking to the planned date of August 28, for the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement in initials.

'We have no other goal but to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, and we have no ambitions for power or governance' - Hemeti

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and head of the government negotiation delegation, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti, said: "We have no other goal but to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, and we have no ambitions for power or governance".

In a speech during a lunch hosted by a group of business executives in Juba in honour of him and the negotiating delegations, Hemeti pointed to previous peace agreements that did not succeed "because they were not adhered to".

He stated that "this time is different. The change that occurred in the country is a real one which provided an opportunity for all armed struggle movements to start their activities inside the country, and which enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid to people throughout Sudan, including the areas controlled by the movements that have not yet sat down to negotiate."

