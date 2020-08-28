Tanzania: Chadema Brags of Early Victory in Sumbawanga

THE Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) in Rukwa Region has bragged that it will win 75 per cent of the Sumbawanga Urban Constituency votes in the October 28 elections this year.

Chadema Rukwa Regional Chairperson Mr Shadrack Malila said this in a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' stressing that if fair play would be observed, victory would be on their side.

Mr Malila who is running for the area parliamentary seat noted that Sumbawanga Urban Constituency especially in the last 2015 general elections assured that 48 per cent of votes belonged to them, but unfortunately he became second to Ms Aish Hilaly (CCM).

"Immediately after the end of the 2015 General Elections, Chadema in Rukwa Region started to strengthen our political party; and I say we will run a civilized campaign because so far data sheet of our eligible voters show we have reached 45,000. "We will win by 75 per cent of the Sumbawanga Urban Constituency parliamentary seat," he pointed out.

To secure the victory, Councillors from all 19 Wards in Sumbawanga Municipality on the Chadema ticket met yesterday to chart out how to win all the seats.

He further revealed that the party's candidates in Sumbawanga Urban Constituency are expected to officially start their campaigns on August 30th, this year.

On her part, the parliamentary candidate on Special Seats for Rukwa region, Grace Shio (Chadema) said the public have trust in them, and that is why Mr Malila was their favourtite in the Constituency.

However, she promised that the party will conduct a civilized campaign without discriminating or mocking any candidate, who is their rival.

In the parliamentary seat Chadema has fielded candidates in all five constituencies citing them as Afisa Khenani (Nkasi North), Emanuel Sokota (Nkasi South), Shadrack Malila (Sumbawanga Urban), Pastor Kennedy Mwanisawa (Kalambo) and Naftali Ngongo (Kwela)