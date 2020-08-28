Zimbabwe: Bako Includes Football in Training Regime

Ace junior motocross rider, Emmanuel Bako, is stuck in the country after failing to return to South Africa to race in regional and national events due to travel restrictions.

Bako has also been unable to compete locally, after most sporting events were halted in March, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Before the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the 13-year-old rider was leading in the 85cc (big wheel) Class Standings in the 2020 Inland Championship in South Africa.

But, his dreams of being crowned this year's champion in this regional event, have been scuppered by the Covid-19 outbreak. Bako had also entered to race in the seven-round 2020 South African National Championship series.

Racing has resumed in South Africa but Bako cannot take part due to the travel restrictions.

Instead, he has been training alone and has recently incorporated football in his practice regime.

His father, Brighton, said his son has been depressed by the situation.

"Emmanuel (Bako) is a bit depressed considering he was leading some of the championship races in South Africa," Brighton said.

"South African races have resumed and he has been training hard in Zimbabwe but the times have been quite limited.

"Sometimes, he has been training during weekends only.

"He has been doing a bit of soccer to keep fit since his training period in the track has been limited. It has really been frustrating.

"We are praying hard to God every day for this pandemic to end. The epidemic has disturbed his progress a lot.

"We hope after this storm, things will be fine and he will continue with his races in Zimbabwe, France and South Africa thanks to our sponsors Fuchs Zimbabwe, Znk and Prolific Boreholes.

"These corporates have been helpful, during these hard times, always making sure he (Emmanuel) has all he needs to be practicing, thanks to his trainer Stanley Mugiyo."

Another young Zimbabwean rider, Emille Croisette, is away in France.

"Missing Walton TransCan race in Canada but I'm in France enjoying different tracks.

"The track is so dry and hard that I need to replace my both tyres every 2 hours. . . (and) with a 450cc it's every 30 minutes," Croisette recently wrote on Facebook wall. In August last year, Croisette made his presence felt at the 2019 Walton Transcan Grand National

Championship in Ontario, Canada, where he finished fifth overall, in the 65cc (7-9) Class.