Gambia Registers 35 New Cases of Covid-19

27 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has Thursday 27th August 2020 registered thirty-five (35) new cases coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to two thousand seven hundred and forty-three (2,743).

This represents a 19.7% test positivity rate and the median age of the new cases is 33 years.

The country currently has thirty-one (31) people in quarantine, two thousand and twelve (2,012) active cases, ninety-three (93) COVID-19 related deaths and two hundred and thirty (230) probable cases.

Mr Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and seventy-eight (178) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL).

Of these, Njai said nineteen (19) tests returned indeterminant.

"Twenty-seven (27) new recoveries registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to six hundred and thirty-eight (638) representing 23% recovery rate," he said.

Seventeen (17) people were newly taken into quarantine while two hundred and seventy-eight (278) new discharges were made.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.