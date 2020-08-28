Gambia Registers 35 New Cases of Covid-19

The Gambia has Thursday 27th August 2020 registered thirty-five (35) new cases coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to two thousand seven hundred and forty-three (2,743).

This represents a 19.7% test positivity rate and the median age of the new cases is 33 years.

The country currently has thirty-one (31) people in quarantine, two thousand and twelve (2,012) active cases, ninety-three (93) COVID-19 related deaths and two hundred and thirty (230) probable cases.

Mr Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and seventy-eight (178) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL).

Of these, Njai said nineteen (19) tests returned indeterminant.

"Twenty-seven (27) new recoveries registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to six hundred and thirty-eight (638) representing 23% recovery rate," he said.

Seventeen (17) people were newly taken into quarantine while two hundred and seventy-eight (278) new discharges were made.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.