Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Salim As New SON DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Farouk A. Salim as the new Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The appointment, which has a four-year duration, takes effect from September 26, 2020.

The appointment of the new DG was conveyed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, in a letter dated August 21, 2020.

Salim will replace the current DG of the standards regulatory agency, Mr. Osita Aboloma, whose tenure expires next month.

Separately, Buhari also approved the appointment of Bashir Tijjani Babajo as Executive Director Operations, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), for a four-year term in the first instance with effect from August 1, 2020 and further renewed the appointment of Philip Ashinze as Executive Director, Finance and Administration for a second and final four-year term with effect from August 1.

Their appointments were conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, in a letter with reference number SH/COS/42/3/A/988 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Congratulating the Executive Directors on their appointments, Nanoni urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their tasks and ensure the continuous implementation of NAIC's mandate in accordance with extant laws and other subsisting rules and regulations.

In a statement by the Director Information, FMARD, Mrs. Theodore Ogaziechi, the minister further advised the EDs to justify the confidence reposed in them by working with all stakeholders to ensure harmony in the agricultural sector and in support of Buhari's next level agenda.

NAIC, which is wholly owned by the federal government, is an insurance company set up to specially provide agricultural risks insurance cover to Nigerian farmers.