Sudan: Nile Flood Inundates Hassaniya Al-Shegailab Area

27 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Blue and White Niles have flooded as the water of White Nile inundated the Hassaniya Shegailab area, south of Khartoum, which is now seeking help to avoid the historical flow of water that affected a number of areas and causes a tragic.

In a statement to SUNA, The official the Resistance Committee at Hassaniya Shegailab (quarter (1), Hussein Abdul-Whab, described the situation in the area as heading for the worse and that some houses are on the way to collapse, calling on the government to intervene immediately to support the citizens in this sudden disaster and to intervene immediately in order to avoid losses in lives.

Hussein called on the organizations operating in the humanitarian field to help alleviating the effects of the floods and to contribute by providing machinery and sacks for establishing embankments at the area, adding that the water reached the bridge, broke the embankment and entered the houses.

He said that five houses have collapsed and around 25 homes were engulfed by water.

A source at the Ministry of Irrigation has attributed the rise in the Nile water levels to the increase in the rain water volumes in the Ethiopian Plateau in the past few days and the narrowness in the river water course at urban areas due to the housing expansion.

