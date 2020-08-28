South Sudan: Two Negotiating Parties Continue Reviewing Political and Security Arrangements File in Juba

27 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The delegations of Sudan government and the armed struggle movements - the Revolutionary Front - continued the negotiations Thursday morning at Pyramid Hotel in Juba, in the presence of the southern mediation.

Member of the southern mediation, Dr. Dhio Mattok, said in a press statement that the two parties continued their negotiations through three committees for reviewing, revising and formulating the political and security files of Darfur track as well as the political issues file for the two areas.

Mattok announced that these file will be signed today (Thursday) at 07:00 p.m. at the negotiation headquarters in Juba.

