Sudan: Mattok Invites Mass Media to Attend Signing of Agreements On Thursday Evening

27 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Member of the southern mediation for the peace negotiation between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Dhio Mattok, has invited all the mass media and press to attend the signing of agreements today (Thursday) evening at Pyramid Hotel in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, prior to the celebration of the occasion on Friday.

Mattok said that explained that the mediation is currently working with three committees to review the papers, which are the committee for reviewing the political protocol paper for the Darfur track, the committee for reviewing security arrangements for Darfur track and the committee for reviewing the political protocol for the two regions.

It is worth noting that the mediation has set August 28 as the date for the initial signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front with all its factions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.