Sudan: Mattok Invites Mass Media to Attend Signing of Agreements On Thursday Evening

Juba — Member of the southern mediation for the peace negotiation between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Dhio Mattok, has invited all the mass media and press to attend the signing of agreements today (Thursday) evening at Pyramid Hotel in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, prior to the celebration of the occasion on Friday.

Mattok said that explained that the mediation is currently working with three committees to review the papers, which are the committee for reviewing the political protocol paper for the Darfur track, the committee for reviewing security arrangements for Darfur track and the committee for reviewing the political protocol for the two regions.

It is worth noting that the mediation has set August 28 as the date for the initial signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front with all its factions.