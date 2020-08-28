Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

27 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Adibara Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka Region.

The patients are nationals who returned from Sudan recently.

On the other hand, eight patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities today.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 284.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 317.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 August 2020

