Gambia: PAPEV Supports Children in 50 Koranic Centres Against Covid-19

Press Release: The Support Project for the Protection of Children Victims of Violations of their Rights (PAPEV) started operations in The Gambia in September 2019.

The PAPEV Project seeks to support ECOWAS and the governments of The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau and Niger to strengthen their Child Protection systems in the sub-region and to ensure greater protection of children in these countries.

It is financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation through the Office of The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and a grant to the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre to support to Strengthen reception services for Children Victims of Human Rights Violations. The PAPEV Project partners with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and the Institute For Social Reformation and Action (ISRA) to provide food and non-food Items to children in 50 Koranic Recitation Centres across the country and The Shelter For Children in Bakoteh.

On Thursday 13th August, the PAPEV Project conducted a Virtual Handing Over of the support items to The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare for onward distribution to the Koranic Centres across the regions.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, Madam Rohey Bittaye Darboe; the ECOWAS Permanent Representative in The Gambia, Her Excellency Madam Vabah Gayflor; OHCHR West Africa Regional Representative, Mr Andrea Ori; ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, Hon. Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne; The Director of the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre, Dr Bolanle Adetune, The Political Representative of ECOWAS in The Gambia, The Regional PAPEV Coordinator, Madam Aminata Kebe; ECOWAS National Focal Point in The Gambia, Mr Yaya Samateh; Director of ISRA, Mr Mahmoud Kebbeh; staff of OHCHR West Africa Regional Office; PAPEV National Project Coordinator, Mrs Marie Adams; Staff of ECOWAS Gender Development Centre; PAPEV Gambia National Steering Committee members; Collaborators and Child Protection Actors in The Gambia

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Religion Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Statements made during the ceremony all acknowledged that Children of all ages and in all countries are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those in already disadvantaged or vulnerable situations. Children living in unsanitary and crowded conditions were considered high risk since practicing social physical distancing is impossible and availability of basic sanitary materials and facilities continues to be a challenge. The Statements emphasised the need to reach out to these children who need support for protection now more than ever before. All committed to continue the support to vulnerable children especially during the current COVID crisis.

The support package valued at over One million four hundred thousand dalasis was handed over to Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and to ISRA for onward distribution to the Heads of the Koranic Recitation Centres.

The Support include the following: Food support for 50 Koranic Centres, Reintegration Kits for 50 Majalis children to Reunite with their families, Provision of Sanitary Items for 50 Koranic Centres, Installation of one Solar Powered Borehole at the Shelter For Children, Provision of food support to Children at The shelter for children.

Distribution of the Items to beneficiaries was done on the 14th August and continues from 24th to 27th August 2020 in the regions.