Gambia: HGCFP Inaugurates Health Center in Njongon Village

Helping Gambia Children Foundation Project (HGCFP), a Holland-based group recently inaugurated a new health center in Njongon village, Lower Niumi, North Bank Region.

The newly inaugurated health center will commence business in two months' time. However, materials that the centre need to start operations such as scanners, ultra sound machines, hospital beds and wheel chairs, are all available at the centre.

At the ceremony, Sulayman Joof, chairman of Njongon Village Development Committee, said the Dutch foundation has been very supportive to the village. He expressed gratitude to the foundation for bringing health service delivery to the doorstep of the community.

Joof recalled that there was a health center in the village around the 1970's, but had been out of operation these past years.

"It was this foundation through the connection they have with one of our own, Abdoulie Bah who decided to rebuild to a standard health center. I want to say a very big thank you to Bah and the team," he said.

He also assured the Dutch foundation that they have not invested in vain. "We will make sure that we take good care of this health center. The equipment that you brought will be taken good care," he assured.

Joof urged citizens of the village to unite and work towards the development of the village.

"It is only when we come together that we can make a difference," he said.

The head of TB Unit at Essau Health center, Alieu Jassey expressed delight over the work the Dutch foundation is doing in the village.

The equipment donated, he went on, are of high quality and will help the beneficiaries.

"What Abdoulie and his team did will go down in the village history. And it is a true reflection that charity begins at home" he said.

Fatou Sarr, on behalf of the women in the village, lauded the Dutch donors for their foresight.

"The women of the village and the surroundings are very happy and we say thank you,".

The coordinator of the foundation - a citizen of the village, Abdoulie Bah said he is humbled to have contributed in bringing such a development to the village. "It has always been my desire to contribute my quota to development of my village," he said.

In addition, the foundation has also bought paints and other school materials for the village Nursery school to be renovated. They also built a borehole in the school and provide school feeding.

