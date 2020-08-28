Gambia: IFK Gothenburg Signs Gambian-Eligible Yahya Kalley

27 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Swedish top division side, IFK Gothenburg have signed the Gambian Eligible Swedish-born left-back Yahya Kalley from Malmo for two-and -half-years' contract.

The 19-year-old defender who has been so impressive for the Swedish side Malmo, has been on the radar of many top European clubs including Juventus and Roma

"This feels like the right environment for me to develop in," says the Gambian eligible Swedish-born left-back.

Kalley added that he wants to take the next steps in his development in Blue-white (IFK Gothenburg), adding that he knows how many young players have had the chance here over the years and "this feels like the right environment for me to develop in," says Kalley on the club's website.

He added that, Kamratgarden is a very nice facility and there are very good conditions there.

IFK Gothenburg's sports director, Kennet Andersson was clear that they were looking for a left back.

"Yayha is fast and athletic. He is very well educated and at the same time a raw material that makes him a man of the future. It feels very exciting to have him with us," says Kennet Andersson,

Yahya Kalley is described as a complete athlete, fast and a good game reader.

He trained with Juventus in the spring of 2019, before later playing in MFF's U19 team and trained a lot with the first team this spring.

Yahya also fills in the left back position for the first time at their training camp in Marbella last year.

