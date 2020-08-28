Gambia: BAC, Red Cross Fumigate Markets, Mosques and Churches in WCR

27 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

In the drive to curtail the spread of corona virus in local communities, Brikama Area Council in collaboration with The Gambia Red Cross Society on Sunday embarked on a mass fumigation exercise targeting markets, mosques, churches and radio stations within Kombo Central, North, South and East.

Chief Executive Officer of Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga said the move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus in local communities, saying since the start of the fumigation exercise, his council has been responsible for all the logistics such as fuel and volunteer allowances among others.

CEO Jonga commended the Gambia Red Cross volunteers, health officials as well as his council staff and other stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.

The regional Red Cross Branch Officer in West Coast, Lamin Fatty said the only way to combat the spread of pandemic is to work together, while urging all to ensure strict adherence to World Health Organization rules and precautionary measures to stop community transmission.

He insisted that public institutions should impose stringent precautionary measures as COVID19 grips The Gambia putting health workers and frontline personnel at risk.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.