Gambia: BAC, Red Cross Fumigate Markets, Mosques and Churches in WCR

In the drive to curtail the spread of corona virus in local communities, Brikama Area Council in collaboration with The Gambia Red Cross Society on Sunday embarked on a mass fumigation exercise targeting markets, mosques, churches and radio stations within Kombo Central, North, South and East.

Chief Executive Officer of Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga said the move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus in local communities, saying since the start of the fumigation exercise, his council has been responsible for all the logistics such as fuel and volunteer allowances among others.

CEO Jonga commended the Gambia Red Cross volunteers, health officials as well as his council staff and other stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.

The regional Red Cross Branch Officer in West Coast, Lamin Fatty said the only way to combat the spread of pandemic is to work together, while urging all to ensure strict adherence to World Health Organization rules and precautionary measures to stop community transmission.

He insisted that public institutions should impose stringent precautionary measures as COVID19 grips The Gambia putting health workers and frontline personnel at risk.