Gambia: First Commemoration of the Passing Away of the Late Alhaji Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara

Press Release: In Observing the first commemoration of the passing away of the late Alhaji Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, former President of the Republic of The Gambia and one of the founding fathers of our Independence, the entire PPP membership prays for Allah The All Mighty to grant him the highest Janna.

As one of the founding fathers of our country's independence and its leader for several years, we also pray for his laudable legacy to continue to be cherished and preserved by all sons and daughters of The Gambia.

As nation, we should continue to draw inspiration from his enlightened leadership, especially at this time when the county is at a crossroads. During his tenure, he proved to be a father-figure, a Unifier, (and therefore not a vicious tribalist or regionalist), a true democrat, an excellent communicator, and above all, a distinguished Statesman. He was a staunch advocate for the rule of law and the strict observance of human rights, not only at home but also all over the world.

As the saying goes, the greatness of a country does not depend on its size, but on the quality of its leadership and the national character of its people; such was the leader, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

We would like to place on record our gratitude to H.E. President Barrow, his Government, Members of Parliament, and indeed the entire people of The Gambia for according Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara a State Funeral, naming the Intentional Convention Center after him and the proposed building of a museum in his honor. With these noble gestures, his legacy, which includes one of the best, if not the best civil service in Africa that we are all proud of, will be preserved for prosperity.

Mohamadou Musa Njie (Papa)

Secretary General and Party Leader

People's Progressive Party

