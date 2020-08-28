Gambia: Genoa Wants to Sign Gambian Budding Ebrima Colley

27 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Italian Serie A side Genoa wants to sign Gambian youngster Ebrima Colley on loan from Serie A rivals Atalanta, according to the news reaching Pointsports Desk.

Colley was part of Atalanta-based team that slipped to French giant Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinal of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League.

He has played few matches for Atalanta in the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A as the Atalanta based-outfit secured third-spot in the Italian top flight league.

Meanwhile, Ebrima Colley will strive to stay at Atalanta to fight for a starting berth in the 2020-2021 Italian Serie A campaign.

