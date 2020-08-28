Liberia: Speaker Chambers Welcomes Death Punishment for Rapist As Former President Sirleaf Joins Anti Rape Campaign By Mark Mengonfia

27 August 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Speaker of the 54th legislature has welcomed death penalty for rapist in the Liberian republic.

Appearing on State radio on Thursday, Speaker Chambers said death penalty has not been domesticated by Liberia as it has been said by many Liberians when the issue of death penalty is raised.

The third person in command in the Liberian republic said "Liberia still has death penalty and if Liberians want it, it should be granted."

According to him, many of those countries who are even calling for denouncement of death penalty, even have harsher punishment against humanity.

He referenced the killings carried out in Iraq, adding that those were punishable things that were not spoken against years back.

This is the third day running now, as Liberians are still in the streets seeking the attention of the George Weah led government on the increased rape cases in Liberia.

The anti rape protest lasted long because the President George M. Weah has refused to receive the petition from the petitioners.

Commenting on the while the president has not shown up to receive the petition, Dr. Bhofal Chambers said those who have gone to present the petition have good notion but there are people planned among them. He did not elaborate further.

"Liberians should not lose track of what they want to achieve."

He said the legislature had invited authorities of police, gender... ..as part of its oversight responsibility.

Former Liberian leader, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the third day of the protest join the campaigners. Ellen who is also a survivor of rape in Liberia was seen among the youthful protestors to claim the attention of President George Weah.

Speaking on the issue of rape, Motivational Speaker Rev. J. Luther Tarpeh has called on President George Manneh Weah to urgently address the National on what he described as a menace and national emergency that is destroying the future leaders of the Country, Rape.

" Act now President Weah, stop blaming opposition, Liberians want you to speak on the troubling issue of rape now", Mr. Tarpeh re-emphasized.

Thursday's gathering was resisted as arrest was made by members of the Liberia National Police.

