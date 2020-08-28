Gambia: Yankuba Touray Denies Seeing, Meeting Alagie Kanyi On the Day Koro Ceesay Died

Retired Captain Yankuba has on Thursday, 27th August told the Banjul High Court that he did not see Alagie Kanyi on the day Koro Ceesay died.

Kanyi is the main prosecution witness in this case. Kanyi testified that Koro Ceesay was killed at Yankuba Touray's residence in June 1995. Witness Kanyi said the participants in the alleged murder of late Ousman Koro Ceesay were Yankuba Touray, Edward Singhatey, Peter Singhatey, Tumbul Tamba, himself and two others.

Here is the verbatim testimony of Yankuba Touray before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court on Thursday. He began his testimony on Tuesday and this is the third day of his testimony. He was led by his lawyer Abdoulie Sisoho who is a senior private legal practitioner.

Question: "After the Chairman (Yahya A.J.J.) told you that you should wait and join him to the airport, what did you do?"

Answer: "I was there and the Chairman went in and dressed up in his American camouflage uniform - the same camouflage I wore on that day. We were joined by the ADC (Aide de Camp) Lieutenant Bajinka and the Driver who was Pa Malang. We joined the convoy and we left for the airport - this was between 10 pm and 11 pm."

Question: "The day Yahya Jammeh was leaving for Ethiopia, Mr. Alagie Kanyi who is prosecution witness number six in this case, while under oath before this court said you received the Vice Chairman Edward Singhatey, Peter Singhatey, Tumbul Tamba and DK Jatta in your house at Kerr Sering. Is that true, Sir?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "The day Yahya Jammeh was leaving this country, did you receive any of the above mentioned persons anywhere?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you see or met Alagie Kanyi, Peter Singhatey, Edward Singhatey, Tumbul Tamba and DK Jatta?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "What happened from the State House to the airport?"

Answer: "The convoy drove by the Serrekunda highway and straight to the airport. We went straight to the airport. After the departure ceremony and protocols, the Chairman boarded the airplane and he was officially shown-off by the Vice Chairman second Lieutenant Edward Singhatey the army commander, Colonel Baboucar Jatta, Director General of the National Security Services (now NIA) and the Inspector General of Police."

Question: "Let's move back to the State House, apart from yourself and Yahya Jammeh as members of the AFPRC Council, was any member of the council part of the convoy that drove from the State House to the airport?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Can you tell the court who received the President at the airport that night he was leaving?"

Answer: "The Vice Chairman of the AFPRC."

Sisoho: "Name please."

Answer: "Lieutenant Edward."

Question: "There is a theory put by Pa Habib Mbye, prosecution witness five, before the court that yourself and Edward Singhatey drove intentionally and blocked Ousman Koro Ceesay's car, the former Minister of Finance. Is that true?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Was Edward Singhatey part of your convoy?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you go there together?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you go to the car park on that night?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you see Mr Ousman Koro Ceesay at the airport?"

Answer: "Yes."

Question: "Did you go with Mr Ousman Koro Ceesay together to the airport?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Do you know how Mr Ousman Koro Ceesay went to the airport?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Do you know at the material time what sort of car he (Koro Ceesay) was driving?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you have personal relationship with him?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Do you have access to his personal security arrangements?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "After the snacks with Yahya Jammeh did you contact your wife that night?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did you contact your orderly Ensa Mendy from the State House?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "At the time do you have a personal telephone (mobile phone) in 1995?"

Answer: "Yes."

Question: "Did your orderly Jali Musa Sowe have a personal mobile phone at the time in 1995?"

Answer: "No."

Question: "Did your personal orderly, Ensa Mendy have a mobile phone at the night Yahya Jammeh was leaving?"

Answer: "No."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Question: "Can you tell this honourable court what was the arrangement of departure after the President (Chairman) left?"

Answer: "The President's convoy left first and I was driven by Pa Malang who was the President's official driver with the presidential convoy," Yankuba said.

Question: "How many of you were in the car?" Sisoho

Answer: "Pa Malang and I."

Question: "After the Convoy left the airport what happened?"

Answer: "I arrived at the State House between 11 pm and 12 midnight."

Question: "Upon arrival at the State House what happened?"

Answer: "I dropped off the President's car and after a while I had a litte chat with the State Guard Commander, Captain Lang Tombong Tamba."

Question: "After that what happened, Sir?"

Answer: "I drove my car straight to Kerr Sering and arrived (at) Kerr Sering between 12 midnight and 1 am in the morning. On arrival at my residence, the sentry opened the gate and I got into the house. I saw my wife watching TV with people in the living room. I went into my room and reprimanded Jali Musa Sowe for coming late and he told me that he came minutes after I left. I had to give him some psychological punishment by telling him to write and explain why a strict action should not be taken against him for reporting to work late."

The matter was adjourned to Monday, 31st August 2020 at 2 pm to 3 pm.