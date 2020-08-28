Gambia: Court Subpoenas Doctor Abdul Hamid Kanteh to Appear

27 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court has signed a subpoena requesting Dr. Abdul Hamid Kanteh to appear before him or face arrest.

The doctor was supposed to appear in the long-standing case of The State and Alexandra Gassama before the high court. Five witnesses have already testified in this rape case and Doctor Kanteh is supposed to be the sixth prosecution witness.

The application for the subpoena was made by Lawyer Patrick Gomez on behalf of the State. The State Lawyer said he was finding it difficult to get the witness and thus, made an application for the court to make a subpoena to secure his appearance.

The subpoena was signed by the Judge in the name of the Republic and the Doctor was ordered to appear before the high court on the 31st August 2020 at 1 pm failure of which he will be arrested and brought before the court.

The Judge said the Doctor was subpoena to testify in the case and tell the court 'all that he knows in the case until such time he is discharged by the court'.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.