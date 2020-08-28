Nigeria: Reps Health Committee Urges Govt, States to Collaborate to Develop Sector

The House of Representatives Committee on Health has called for more synergy between the federal and state governments in the efforts to transform Nigeria's health sector.

The committee made the call on Thursday when the members paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was in Enugu state for an oversight visit to federal health institutions in the area.

The committee's deputy chairman, Martin Oke, who led the team, lauded Mr Ugwuanyi's administration for its achievements in the health and other sectors of the state.

Bashiru Dawodu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency, Lagos, said that states stood to benefit more by ensuring effective collaboration with the federal government.

Mr Dawodu further commended the governor for reconstructing and remodeling the historic and undulating Milliken Hill Road in Enugu.

He expressed the committee's appreciation for the "massive project works in the state," citing the ongoing construction work at the state-owned Infectious Disease Hospital, Enugu, formerly called Colliery Hospital Enugu.

Mr Dawodu also cited the interventions by Mr Ugwuany's administration in upgrading and rehabilitating health facilities in the state, including the state's teaching hospital.

He thanked the governor for spearheading a peaceful and well-organised state, saying, "Enugu State should be emulated, in terms of planning and organisation.

"This is is a testimony of good governance and we are proud of your performance," Mr Dawodu said.

The lawmaker described Mr Ugwuanyi as one of the best governors in Nigeria and assured him of their continued prayers and support to his administration.

In a remark, Mr Ugwuanyi said that his administration placed priority on the task of making the health sector in the state one of the best in the country.

He thanked them for embarking on the visit and assured them of his administration's commitment to peace, good governance and wellbeing of the people. (NAN)