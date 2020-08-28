Angola: Huawei Technology Center Ready By 2021

28 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — New Huawei Technology Park worth USD 60 million should be completed by December 2021, the Chinese technology giant CEO, Chu Xiaoxin, has announced.

Huawei representative in Angola confirmed this Thursday at the end of an audience granted to him by the vice president of Republic, Bornito de Sousa, adding that the infrastructure, under construction in Talatona, in Luanda, will comprise three centers.

The first will be tasked with training for Angolan talent and engineers, the second dedicated to innovation for new technologies and a third for advanced technological experiences.

Speaking to the press, Chu Xiaoxin said that in a first phase the technology park will ensure the training of more than 500 talents and engineers and, therefore, provide training on-line, being able to cover the unlimited universe of beneficiaries.

He stated that despite the covid-19 pandemic affecting the company's business, Huawei considers the Angolan market one of the most important in Africa.

Huawei Technologies, with more than a hundred branches worldwide, is a multinational network and telecommunications equipment company with headquarters in Shenzhen city, China's Guangdong province.

In November 2017, the Chinese multinational launched the "Huawei Academia" Programme at the Catholic University of Angola.

The objective is to help students start a career, preparing them for the job market.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.