Namibia: Fuel Price Up Next Week

28 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced fuel prices will increase for September by 30 cents on petrol and 15 cents on diesel.

This increase, the second this year, will bring pump prices to N$11,65 per litre for petrol and N$11,98 per litre for diesel.

The increase, the ministry said, was minimal to continue mitigating the burden on consumers, as well as to ensure the sustainability of the energy fund, which absorbs part of the losses when the oil market is at its lower end.

The new prices will be effective at Walvis Bay from 00h00 on Wednesday.

