Zimbabwe: Give Mnangagwa Credit for Resuscitating 'Dead' Health System - Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has expressed concern over how Zimbabweans were failing to appreciate the 'sterling' efforts of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in resuscitating "the nearly dead health delivery system."

Mohadi made the remarks Thursday while commissioning the opening of a US$2 million new Covid-19 isolation wing at the Gweru Provincial Hospital.

He blasted Zimbabweans for failing to appreciate the successes achieved by Mnangagwa's administration, which marked its second anniversary in office Wednesday following the president's inauguration for his first five-year in 2018.

"It is disheartening that as Zimbabweans, we have failed to generate progressive attention around our own successes," said Mohadi.

He told guests gathered that Zimbabweans were cowards shying away from saying the truth about Mnangagwa's successes.

"A truth that Zimbabweans seem to shy away from is that the Second Republic has been instrumental in resuscitating the nearly dead health delivery service system," Mohadi said.

"A lot of innovations and initiatives such as the one we are holding today are being undertaken across the country.

"I challenge you to visit Parirenyatwa (hospital) in Harare and see for yourselves the development that the Second Republic has achieved there."

Mohadi maintained that under Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe was moving in the right direction.

"Whilst we appear somewhat under siege from the contrived negativity by our spirited detractors, it is such beautiful milestones such as we are witnessing today that should encourage us that Zimbabwe is indeed moving in the right direction," he said.

His statements come when the majority of nurses and doctors in state-run hospitals are on a more than one-month industrial action over poor working conditions and salaries.

A high of patients are dying at home after failing to seek medical treatment due to the shortage of health workers in public hospitals.

Zimbabwe has also seen a spike in Covid-19 deaths as patients fail to get adequate treatment.

Meanwhile, Anglo American Company's Unki Mine, which has operations in Shurugwi, donated 10 ventilators, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen equipment, and the installation thereof, personal protective equipment, multiparameter monitors and other medical equipment to Gweru hospital. The donated equipment is worth US$2 million.

"I believe the mining industry will have a crucial role to play in our economic recovery efforts. We will continue to play our part in supporting our employees, contractors, and the broader economy," Unki chairperson James Maphosa said at the handover ceremony.