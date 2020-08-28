Somalia: Mogadishu Court Jails Fisheries Official, Son for Stealing U.S.$140,000

28 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A court in Mogadishu has sentenced four government officials to jail including father and son after they were found guilty of robbing the countries resources for illegal contracting on Thursday.

The court found Guled Mohamed Ibrahim, the director of administration in the Ministry of Fisheries guilty of embezzling close to $140,000. Delivering the verdict Thursday, the judge said Ibrahim was guilty of mismanaging $105,907 contrary to article 241 of the Public Officers Act which criminalises the theft of public funds.

The court sentenced Guleid to 10 yeas behind bars also banned him forever from holding a public office and was fined $2,366 and was also ordered to refund the state fund of $137,907.

AMISOM staff officers honoured for contributing to peace and stability in Somalia.

The second official Ali Sheikh Abdi who was accountant general in the office of the federal government was found guilty of engaging with his company Maamus illegal contracting and was sentenced to 9 years in jail, he was also ordered to refund the state money of 5,855 and was fined $3,549 and was banned from holding public office.

Aweys Omar Hassan (the father) an accountant in the ministry of information was found guilty by the court of theft of public resources, using public office to advance public interest and illegally engaging in the business with the state and was sentenced to one and a half years in prison and a fine of $1,183.

His son Khadar Aweys Omar will be spending 3 years in jail and was fined 1,183.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.