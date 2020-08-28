Somalia: Mogadishu Court Jails Fisheries Official, Son for Stealing U.S.$140,000

A court in Mogadishu has sentenced four government officials to jail including father and son after they were found guilty of robbing the countries resources for illegal contracting on Thursday.

The court found Guled Mohamed Ibrahim, the director of administration in the Ministry of Fisheries guilty of embezzling close to $140,000. Delivering the verdict Thursday, the judge said Ibrahim was guilty of mismanaging $105,907 contrary to article 241 of the Public Officers Act which criminalises the theft of public funds.

The court sentenced Guleid to 10 yeas behind bars also banned him forever from holding a public office and was fined $2,366 and was also ordered to refund the state fund of $137,907.

The second official Ali Sheikh Abdi who was accountant general in the office of the federal government was found guilty of engaging with his company Maamus illegal contracting and was sentenced to 9 years in jail, he was also ordered to refund the state money of 5,855 and was fined $3,549 and was banned from holding public office.

Aweys Omar Hassan (the father) an accountant in the ministry of information was found guilty by the court of theft of public resources, using public office to advance public interest and illegally engaging in the business with the state and was sentenced to one and a half years in prison and a fine of $1,183.

His son Khadar Aweys Omar will be spending 3 years in jail and was fined 1,183.