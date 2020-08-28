Ghana: Mobile Money Vendor Killed By Assailants

A 28-year-old mobile money vendor has been shot dead by two suspected robbers who attacked him, took away unspecified amount of money, at his workplace at Onwi, in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.Owusu Adjei, the deceased, was shot in the chest during the incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at about 7:30 pm.

The Ejisu Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Tane Ngissah, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, here and indicated that investigations had commenced into the matter, and did not give further details.

The Assembly Member for the area, Isaac Aboagye Antwi, claimed that the robbers, who had worn nose masks, went to the vendor under the pretence of withdrawing money.Quoting an eyewitness, he said the suspected robbers were two in number saying "At about 7.30 pm, they the (suspects) went to transact mobile money business, wearing nose masks, one of them standing in front of the container and the other went around it and went inside the container and the mobile money vendor told him to go out, but he refused and rather demanded the vendor's bag containing money," he narrated.According to the source, "the vendor refused and pushed the suspect, and then the other who was standing in front of the container pulled the trigger on Adjei and killed him and they bolted with an unspecified amount of money.The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Living Waters Hospital's mortuary, at Ejisu Kwamo, near Kumasi.