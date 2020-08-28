Namibia: Vries and Dube Birds Soar

VIRGIL Vries is living proof you can't keep a good man down. A player reborn, Vries is on the cusp of leading fabled Moroka Swallows back to the South African Premiership.

Last season, he was the centre of ridicule following a series of error-strewn performances for Kaizer Chiefs.

No sooner had his dream move to arguably South Africa's biggest club materialised than it turned into a nightmare.

Vries (30) was signed as understudy to then first choice Itumeleng Khune in July 2018, but high-profile fumbles saw a struggling Chiefs unceremoniously discard him in favour of Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi in March last year.

The Brave Warriors shot-stopper has impressively put that episode behind him, and now he is leading The Dube Birds' sensational charge back to the PSL.

The Soweto outfit are a match away from returning to the big time, a stage they've been absent from since the 2014/15 season when they were relegated. A subsequent relegation from the first division saw them loitering in the obscurity of the third tier before new owners resurrected the club in 2018.

"It's a good feeling [to be top of the table]. Just the last hurdle left, then we know we have done it," Vries said yesterday.

Swallows have won all but one of their five matches, a goalless stalemate against TS Sporting, since the restart to erode Ajax Cape Town's nine-point lead at the summit.

They moved into pole position in the race for automatic promotion following their 2-0 midweek success over Richards Bay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In contrast, Ajax have been abysmal during the same period, losing thrice coupled with just two wins, and now trail Swallows on goal aggregate going into Sunday's final round.

Swallows face third-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila for whom the match is a dead rubber given they have already secured a promotion playoff spot and are not in contention for honours.

Ajax take on relegation-threatened Mbombela United.

"Hard work, my brother, nothing else," put them in this position, a determined Vries said.

He has kept four clean sheets during their unbeaten run, and managed 13 shutouts overall, with his steady performances forming the bedrock of their title charge.

"It's gonna be a tough [final] game. We are aware of them as much as they are about us, but we know what needs to be done and what should be done. We are looking forward to the game," he said.

Former Swallows striker Sandile Ndlovu backed his former club to return to the top league.

"They have what it takes to be back where they belong because they were not a club to be playing in the GladAfrica Championship," Ndlovu told KickOff.com.

"They've been very good this season, showed their intentions, and I hope now they keep consistency and learn from past mistakes. Because in the top league you have to be in a good mindset on and off the field.