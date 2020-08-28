Kenya: Kipyegon Sets Targets on 1,000m World Record in Brussels Diamond League

28 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Having come 0.17 seconds close at the season-opening Monaco leg of the Wanda Diamond League, Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon has set her sights on breaking the 1,000m World Record, coincidentally on the same stadium it was set in 1996.

Kipyegon has been confirmed as one of the cast members in the race in Brussels, the third stop of the restructured Diamond League calendar.

Kipyegon clocked 2:29:15 to win the race in Monaco and taking her to the second all time list in the race. But as she prepares for her second race of the season, the 26-year old will have one eye on history.

She passed over the possibility of racing at the second season meet in Stockholm last weekend, despite the existence of an opportunity to race in her preferred 1500m race.

At the same time, marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will look to warm up her feet for the London Marathon after organizers confirmed she will be part of the field in the women's one-hour run, a bid on the 18.517km world record.

Kosgei is preparing for the defense of her London title with the race confirmed for October 4. She will face stiff competition with World Champion Ruth Chepng'etich and Vivian Cheruiyot.

In Brussels, Kosgei who will be making her debut on track will come up against double world champion Sifan Hassan.

