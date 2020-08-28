Nigeria: Edo 2020 - We Will Ensure Free, Credible, Transparent Poll - INEC Chairman

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, has promised that the commission would ensure the coming election in Edo state was credible, in line with best electoral practices.

He pledged this commitment during a meeting with members of the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security held in Benin the state capital.

He expressed concerns over reports of violence and attacks by suspected hoodlums among rival political parties.

Mahmud said: "We have been receiving reports of the security situation in Edo State, which is part of what we are going to discuss with members of the committee.

"The environment has to be secure for the commission to conduct election. We are going to take every step to ensure that the environment is conducive for us to conduct election. We will also pay a courtesy visit on the Oba of Benin.

"In terms of readiness, we are ready for the election. We have come out with the policy on how to conduct elections under COVID-19.

"We test run the policy in a small election on August 8 in Nasarawa State, when we had a by-election in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency. Now, we are ready for the big one, which is Edo governorship election.

"Nigerians and citizens of Edo state should be rest assured of the challenge in conducting free, fair, credible, transparent and acceptable election for everyone.

"This is the first major election that the commission is conducting in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, there is an additional pressure on all of us to ensure that we not only conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, peaceful, but also safe election for everyone.

"I am here essentially to do two things: meet with members of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and also meet with our own staff of INEC.

"Tomorrow, I am going to speak with all the electoral officers from all the 18 LGAs of the state. I will also visit some of our local government offices.

"The whole purpose is for us to supervise and see first-hand, the level of preparation so far, for the election.

"We have been receiving reports at the headquarters that it will be important to come down to Benin and see for ourselves, what is truly on the ground.

"I am happy to say that so far, we have successfully carried out ten out of the 14 activities. None of the activities has been rescheduled. I hope and I trust that the security agencies are also fully prepared to deal with potential troublemakers. We will make the system open and transparent."

On his part, Commissioner for Police, Johnson Kokumo, said security agencies were ready to provide protection for all.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of INEC, Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo, said the election would take place in the 192 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state with about 2,627 polling units, adding that the commission intended to use the 2019 voters register with about 2,210,534 voters for the polls.

Vanguard News Nigeria.