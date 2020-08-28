Liberia: FeJAL Condemns Police Brutality Against Peaceful Anti-Rape Protestors

press release

Monrovia — The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) says it is disappointed that the government of Liberia will deploy police officers to brutalize peaceful protestors on day three of the anti-rape protest.

FeJAL described this is action on the part of government as a sad moment for women and girls in Liberia and also a cleared show of arrogance and intolerance on the part of the government.

The Association considers the action of the government to brutalize peaceful protestors proves that the government fight against RAPE is mere lip service and it has no intention to fix the system as requested by protestors

FeJAL believes that this is not only an attack on women's human rights defenders but on women's peace and security. For too long the issue of rape and sexual abuse have been downplayed by those in authority and the fact that the citizens could come out in their numbers show that "we are unprotected" and "enough is enough"

FeJAL condemns in the strongest tune the actions of the government of Liberia and is admonishing the government to respect the views of it's citizens by listening to whatever it is that hurts them so that the society is peaceful and the views of women who make up 51 percent of Liberia's population should not only be heard but also acted upon.

'We are calling on the Feminist-in-Chief, President George Weah to apologize to the protestors", FeJAL stated.

Liberia is a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Resolution 1325 and 1820, unanimously calls for immediate action for the protection, women and girls from all forms of sexual violence including RAPE.