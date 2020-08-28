Liberian Movie Star, Humanitarian Petitioned to Contest Monsterrado County Senatorial Seat

Monrovia — As the clock ticks towards the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections and national referendum, the list of candidates aspiring for the Montserrado County's senatorial seat continues to stretch with the entry of another female, Israel Evangeline King.

Madam King, popularly known by her acting name, Ann Gennie, recently accepted a petition from a group under the banner 'Friends of Israel E. King (FOIK)' to join the race in reclaiming the seat once occupied by a female, the late Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff.

In the petition, FOIK said it decision was driven by Madam King's exemplary leadership role and selfless service to humanity that she continues to render over the years.

Excerpt of the petition: "This time is just ripe enough when our county, once again, is at a critical cross-road of decision making for its citizens; a time when selflessness must triumph over selfishness; a period when we cannot afford to lose a woman who spends sleepless nights and restless days in providing for the down-trodden, the less fortunate and abandoned in the ghettos; a perfect time when the call for women to be supported in the political processes of the nation; a time when a woman must regain the lost position previously occupied by her astute counterpart."

Writing further, the group said, "We cannot and must not afford to add a male to a male; rather, a female to a male as it was a balance and promotional call to the global advocacy for gender equity."

The group also stated that the move is in recognition of an impeccable character with an altruistic spirit; one with a humble beginning who has transcended all borders of human existence for development relations and the social-cultural needs to put smiles on the faces of others.

They recounted that Madam King is a determined and strengthened woman, who despite the loss of her daughter four years ago, still mustered the courage to do what she loves best and what she has been called to do.

In the wake of her desolation, the group noted that she prioritizes the welfare of the youths and under privileged girls who escaped homes to socialize in ghettos, and girls who in contact with abusers due to the economic challenges being faced in the country.

They furthered that in demonstrating her disciplinary life and homely protection of the child, she composed, produced and acted in the famous and popular Liberian movie, 'Up River' as Ann Gennie, thus bringing her face to face with children, youths and adults in homes across Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam King, accepting the petition said, she took the decision to stand in a better position to fight for the underprivileged and youthful population of Montserrado county and the country at large.

According to her, she will be vying as an independent candidate and by the help of God and her supporters, she will be the next Senator of Montserrado.

Explaining her interventions in helping underprivileged and disadvantaged youth from the cemetery and ghettos, she said the issues of drug addictions is an alarming that needs national attention and a collective effort in combating it.

Since her intervention, she revealed that she has helped to take 45 youths from the ghetto and thousands more need help.

"If a child comes up good in the community, we all benefit. But if the child spoils, we all will feel the weight. This drug issue is everyone's concern. We all got to fight this collectively," she averred.

Meanwhile, Madam King is the second female in less than two weeks to announce her intention to contest the senatorial seat of Montserrado which currently occupied by Senator Darius Dillon of the Liberty Party.

Recently, the President of the Liberian Women Movement, Madam Cecelia Siaway-Teah said she was joining the race to increase the number of women at the Liberian Senate.

As Liberians go to the polls later this year, the call for more women participation in the electoral process is gaining momentum owing the low number of women in the Legislature.

Out of 101 members of the 54th Liberian Legislature currently, there are only nine females, with eight in the House of Representatives and one at the Liberian Senate.