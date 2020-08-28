Liberia: FC Kemokai Football Club President On the Formation and Dedication to Development of Young Talents

Monrovia — Andrew Kemokai is all about youth development. The founder and President of FC Kemokai, one of the registered third division teams under the Liberia Football Association (LFA) New Kru Town Sub-Committee league, says there are a lot of youths with the talent and passion for football who are lacking support to enhance their careers.

"They need to be exposed to both local and community leagues in the country and from those two areas they will be spotted and taken to show their talents in major leagues, Mr. Kemokai told FrontPageAfrica this week."

This is why Kemokai says he deemed it necessary to have a football club to contribute to the improvement of prospective talents and better prepare them for national and international competitions."

FC Kemokai was founded on May 12, 2018 and Kemokai acknowledged that he got the courage to form the team after observing that youths within his Caldwell community have passion and talents for football and that they were ready to be part of a club that would be able to help them gain more talent in the game.

The team played in the 2019/2020 LFA national league before the league was called off due to the outbreak of the COVID 19.

Nevertheless Kemokai explains the team is determine to develop its youths.

Five of the young talents trained so far have been scouted for the Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) after justifying their talents under the watchful eyes of officials of that academy technical staff.

Says Kemokai: "All is set for our players' preparation for the 2020/2021 LFA national league because we have continued to get positive responses from their parents when it comes to their preventative measures taken against the COVID 19."

Kemokai says the majority of the players are back to school since the Ministry of Health lifted the ban on school programs in the country."

He stressed that in order to develop the minds of their players with both classroom education and football skills, the officials of the team have outlined several projects that would be used to make their dreams become a reality and that two of such projects are the ongoing scholarship program the players are benefiting from and the vocational school they are about to construct. "To help our players focus their minds on their classroom lessons and football training, they are now benefiting from our scholarship program and we are about to build a vocational school for them but the scholarship is based on merit and not who knows you and we promised to keep it ongoing. He added.