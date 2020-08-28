Liberia: Israel's Mashav Supports Liberia With Covid-19 Relief Items

Accra, Ghana — The State of Israel through MASHAV (Israel's Agency for International Development) has presented various humanitarian and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), food items and startup kits to the Liberian Health Services and to young single mothers and families in Liberia, affected by COVID 19.

According to a dispatch from the Israelite Embassy in Ghana, the products, worth 14,000 USD, are a part of Israel's continuous aid to the State of Liberia, in support of its fight to eradicate the pandemic.

"The support was given both to the Government of Liberia and to the Liberian civil society," the dispatch issued on August 27, stated.

The communication furthered that the Ministry of Health, received majority of the PPE's and has distributed the items among various health institutions and hospitals.

The health services received from MASHAV 8,000 N-95 face masks, 80 Thermometers and hundreds medical gowns.

The communities received 3 tons of rice, 600 liters of cooking oil, 60 dozen cans of sardines, 150 hand sanitizers, 15,000 face masks, 2,000 sachets of powder soap, 2,000 bottles of Clorox and 200 veronica buckets.

This, in addition to the sewing machines and hair products donated to 30 young Liberian single mothers.

From the civil society side, the communication said, MASHAV has worked in cooperation with Care for Liberia's Population (CALP), A Liberian non-profit organization.

Accprdingly, CALP, on behalf of MASHAV, has carried out Coronavirus awareness activities and gave each beneficiary 50 pieces of nose masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer in the Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties.

"In addition, they provided feeding assistance to 120 teenage mothers in Monrovia and Buchanan for a month and handed startup kits to 30 trained teenage girls and single mothers from CALP's program in Tailoring and Hairdressing," the dispatch maintained.

The State of Israel shares a very strong cooperation with the State of Liberia, which dates back to the early 1950s.

In March 2019, Israel and Liberia agreed to enhance their collaboration, based on the principles of the national development plan of Liberia.

This was elaborated in the official visit of President Dr. George Manneh Weah to Israel from February 26 to March 1, 2019.

During the visit, Israel and Liberia agreed to further enhance their collaboration, based on the ProPoor Agenda for Prosperity and development, particularly in the fields of agriculture, health, capacity-building, energy, infrastructure and counterterrorism.

Following the visit, in the field of health, MASHAV carried out capacity-building course on emergency preparedness to doctors and emergency services in Liberia, and 20 Liberian agricultural students went on a 11 months AgroStudies training project in Israel.