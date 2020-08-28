Liberia: Determined Girls FC Unveil Three New Players

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association Women's League Club, Determine Girls FC have unveiled two new defenders and a striker to their list for the upcoming LFA national league.

Margaret Stewart, Bountou Sylla and Marie Flomo have all signed their respective deal with Determine Girls FC for an undisclosed fee as the club continues to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming league.

Stewart and Flomo joined Determine Girls FC from Senior Professional FC and Blanco FC respectively and are earmarked to play key defensive roles at the club.

The trio of new signings will showcase their talents to Determine Girls FC next season each having all pinned their colors to the ambitious club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Stewart a center-back who has lots of experience will be looking to continue her career at Determine Girls FC after a long spell with Professional Sisters FC.

Flomo will also be expected to provide the needed experience at the right-back position at the club.

The versatile Liberian female defender, who can also be deployed as a wing-back, says she is ready to take the next step in her career at Determine Girls FC.

Bountou Sylla, a Guinean female national team attacker, on the other hand, will be looking to kick start her first season in the Liberian Women's league.

Following her unveiling, Stewart said she is happy about making the move to Determine Girls.

The Liberian female national team Centre-back told the media she is delighted to join Determine Girls FC.

Stewart who joined Determine Girls FC on a two-year deal expressed her joy and pledged to give her all in helping the club to win the league trophy this season.

"It is a very good feeling to be a Determine Girls FC player. I am very happy to be part of the club and I am looking forward to continuing my football career here," she said.