Liberia: Monrovia City Major Jefferson Koijee Condemns Police Brutality Against Peaceful Protestors

Monrovia — Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has condemned the Liberia National Police for what he called a clampdown on protesters during the third day of the much publicized March for Justice Protest.

Mayor Koijee also frowned on some of the protestors for disrespecting and publicly mocking the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection on day one of the protest after she had gone to receive the protestors' petition on behalf of the President.

"Today we visited and spoke with some anti rape protestors' whose courage we do admire, given the current alarming rape statistics in the country. We were lead campaigners for several years and still are. History vividly remembers the Angel Tokpah's case, we led, conquered and had the perpetrators placed behind bars. It was also a condemnable act on the part of our LNP to clampdown on protestors and awkward as well for some protestors to jeer at the Minister of Gender on day one of the protest," he noted.

Mayor Koijee said the protestors' action to mock at the Minister of Gender only because they believe that the President was the only official to present petition to not his designee was wrong and completely out of order.

"The President is one individual heading several competent lieutenants who can represent his interest at anytime, in this case, the Minister of Gender. Government officials, whether you like them or not must be accorded respect," he said.

The Monrovia City Mayor said rape is a heinous experience that should not be politicized by anyone .

"We must confront it, pursue it and win together. Our government and all campaigners will win with tougher legislations that can curb the devilish act," he lamented.

Mayor Koijee wants national government takes appreciate measures in dealing with perpetrators of rape .

The Association of Mayors of Liberia which Mayor Koijee presides as President prior to the March for Justice protest endorsed the initiative, calling on every Liberian to join the protest, something the institution said will serve as a wake up call to national government.

Mayors representing cities within Liberia have joined anti rape protestors' to send a resounding call to national government on the rape situation in the country.

Monrovia City Mayor Koijee was the leading voice as the president of the National High School Union in the late Angel Togba case that saw Hans landing in jail.

He led the advocacy for the mysterious death of the late Vewou Kessely allegedly killed by the cousin of the former Vice President in Lofa.

Koijee has been one of the vocal voices against rape and all forms abuse against women and children. As a founding member of the Liberia Children Parliament now Liberia Children Forum, Mayor Koijee led several marches in demand for justice and protection of women and children .

Mayor Koijee who also served as president of the Progressive Revolutionary Council. And Secretary General of the National Student Intellectual Council of Liberia between 2006-2009 has been at the face demanding for justice for victims of rape and abused meted against children , women and girls . Koijee and likeminded colleagues even introduced an act call the "National Disaster Reduction Act" which didn't make it at the legislature. The Act sought to protect children and clamp down on the mysterious death of innocent people in the country and the punishment thereof