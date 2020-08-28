Kenya: How Sserunkuma, Wafula Convinced Tito Okello to Sign for Gor Mahia

Nairobi — Gor Mahia's new signing Tito Okello has revealed that his immediate former teammates at Uganda's Vipers SC Danny Sserunkuma and Innocent Wafula played a key role in convincing him to sign for the record Kenyan Premier League champions.

Okello arrived in the country on Wednesday and penned a three-year contract with K'Ogalo, and speaking to the club's official website, he revealed the role Sserunkuma and Wafula, both former Gor men played in seeing him switch over to Nairobi.

"Of course, I had always wanted to come but given that I had the luck of playing alongside Dani at Vipers in Uganda and that he is a good friend, it was wise for me to ask him because I knew how much respect he commands around here," Okello told Gormahiafc.com.

"He told me the club invests heavily in quality midfield players. And with that, a striker gets the tools to score many goals. Innocent Wafula too was full of praise for the club and told me I will enjoy my time here. He told me the fans want nothing but goals and wins so I am ready for that," adds Okello.

We can't wait for football to return. We have Tito. Bring on football. #WelcomeTito #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/89GmD6HErq- GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 28, 2020

The Ugandan arrives at the club as a direct replacement of another Ugandan, Juma Balinya who exits the club after barely completing a season, having struggled to convince.

Okello has his work cut out at a club where demands for a performance are non-negotiable and he believes he has what it takes to succeed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I know what awaits me here. It is difficult to be drafted into a team as a foreigner. It is even more difficult when you are a Ugandan joining a team that has a record of success from Ugandans. But it is our job as footballers to meet the expectations of the fans. And that is what drives me," further stated the 24-year old.

Gor Mahia are in the process of rebuilding the team following the exit of several players.

Keeper Fred Odhiambo and winger Boniface Omondi have crossed over to Wazito FC, defensive kingpin Joash Onyango has decamped to Simba SC while skipper Kenneth Muguna and defender Charles Momanyi are still stalling on new contracts.

However, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has promised that the club will work to set up a competitive team ahead of the new season.

"The club has worked with the technical bench to identify players to strengthen the club. While the recruitment process has been challenging due to the Covid-19 challenge, the club has however managed to recruit players to replace those departing and the new players are set for unveiling soon," Rachier said.