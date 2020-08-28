Botswana: Athletes Mental Health State Worries Coach

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) assistant national team coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected athletes' mental health.

Mosimanyane said in an interview that while many people were worried about athletes' fitness level, he was more concerned about their mental health.

"To be honest, these athletes were more affected mentally and those who are in the national team are lucky because they have a psychologist, dedicated to them. The problem is with those who are not in the national team and they seriously need help," he said.

Currently, he said they were only four athletes who had qualified for the Olympics, namely Nijel Amos, Galefele Moroko, Amantle Montsho and Christene Botlogetswe, adding that his worry was that those who were yet to qualify were going to find it very difficult to recover mentally.

Mosimanyane said it was therefore imperative that clubs assist their athletes where possible with counselling adding that BAA should find ways to intervene.

"Maybe BAA can conduct virtual workshops or short live or recorded messages through their Facebook page just to give athletes assurance. Coaches should also, know where their athletes are and investigate what they are doing and how they are doing," he said.

After the first lockdown, he said there was hope that athletes would return to track as there was a competition which was to be held at the National Stadium.

That was not to be as there was another lockdown in Greater Gaborone.

"Athletes based in Gaborone, he to stop training completely. But you must know that mentally for athletes it is devastating," he said.

He pointed out that the lockdown was a drawback.

Due to lockdown, he said, athletes were forced to stay at home, adding that as the technical team, they resorted to using WhatsApp to conduct training with athletes.

To prepare an athlete from general preparation to competition speed and reverse to general speed in one season, he noted that on its own was not good for athletes.

"That alone makes an athlete to reach, two peaks in one season, I personally do not do multi-periodisation, athletes have to pick once and go through all competitions, increasing their speed as the season goes on," he said.

According to Mosimanyane, expectations were that, they would go back to track again and prepare for the Olympics, and help those who were yet to qualify so that they ultimately hit the qualifying mark.

Source : BOPA