Zimbabwe: Chamisa in Surprise Appearance At Sikhala Court Session

Opposition MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa yesterday made a surprise appearance at Harare magistrates court in solidarity with incarcerated party Deputy Chairperson and Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala who is before the courts on charges of inciting public violence.

Chamisa joined other party leaders Charlton Hwende, Happymore Chidziva and Gladys Hlatywayo among others who have stood with Sikhala since his first court appearance on Saturday.

Addressing journalists outside the courts, Chamisa said human rights abuses in Zimbabwe were unbelievable.

"What we are witnessing is an escalation of deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe, human rights abuse is unbelievable and the draconian attitude of the state is unbelievable," said Chamisa.

He promised to mobilize his supporters to peacefully demand justice.

"We are going to mobilize and say we demand peace and we demand justice, there has to be that right, Zimbabweans have a right to defend themselves in the context of peace and non violence," he said.

Sikhala is in court facing charges of inciting public violence in the run-up to the July 31 anti-corruption demonstrations.

Chamisa previously visited another incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume as well as the three MDC Alliance ladies Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Meanwhile, Chamisa left the Harare Magistrates Court in a huff after riot police violently chased away people under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 lockdown regulations.