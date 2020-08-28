Malawi: Zomba DC Talks Tough On Covid-19 Resources

27 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Solister Mogha

Zomba — District Commissioner for Zomba, Dr. Smart Gwedemula has urged heads of the district Coronavirus (Covid-19) cluster committees to be prudent with the funds allocated to the council and avoid any mismanagement.

Government through Treasury has allocated Zomba District Council a total sum of K60 million to be used for the implementation of Covid-19 activities while managing the camp for returnees at Domasi Teachers College.

Speaking during a planning meeting on Tuesday, Gwedemula said by releasing the funds, government wants to see change particularly at community level and an improvement in the fight against Covid-19.

Gwedemula said it would be unethical and unfortunate for officers to abuse the resources on basis of regarding the funds as easy money.

"I have to make this very clear; the funds are not for self-enrichment, rather it is meant to serve the citizens of Zomba. Let us all implement our activities according to the guidelines and for the intended purposes," he advised.

"As a controlling officer, I am not ready to shield anyone found mismanaging these Covid-19 funds," Gwedemula warned.

He has since challenged officers to start their activities as soon as possible and stick to the guidelines.

Among others, the district plans to conduct sensitization meetings with various governance structures including market committees and conduct Covid-19 surveillance. The district also intends to intensify dissemination of messages on proper usage of masks and social distancing.

Zomba District Assistant Disaster Risk Management Officer, Walusungu Mwafulirwa assured that the committees would use the resources for the intended purpose.

Mwafulirwa who also chairs the coordinating committee said council sectors are supposed to help government achieve its goals and objective and that the funds were for greater purpose of fighting the novel Covid-19 disease.

This is the second chunk that government has released to all councils in the country to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

