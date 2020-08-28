Tanzania: Suma JKT Performance Delights Rea

28 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

RURAL Energy Agency (REA) has been impressed by National Service- SUMA JKT Electrical Company's work at Kwamtoro and Farkwa Electrification project in Chemba District.

REA Acting Director General, Eng Amos Maganga made the applaud here, recently while accompanying the Rural Energy Board (REB) to visit Farkwa Electrification projects to see their progress, adding that they would be considered in future scheme(s) for their splendid work.

He said since they engaged SUMA JKT to finalise the project, they have been impressed by their fast pace and work quality worth emulation.

However, he advised them to increase their workforce so that they could fast track the project whose completion has been delayed, and forwarded to them.

"We have been impressed by your pace of work, we are likely to engage you in our project(s) whose contractors are not faring well in the rural electrification projects," said Eng Maganga.

However, he said, their engagement in future projects will depend on the timely completion of the Kwamtoro and Farkwa rural electrification project, because the scheme was initially under contractor A2Z Intra Engineering Contractors limited who were terminated for project delay.

On his part, REB Chairman, Adv Julius Kilolo called upon SUMA JKT to bid in their project(s) as they have been impressed by speed and quality.

"We have to attain the national electrification goals as planned... we will not entertain any delays from lousy contractors and those, who fail to comply with the terms will face wrath of the law," said REB Chairman.

The project that was to be completed in July 28, 2019 was pushed to June this year, before another extension when the project was assigned to new contractor being the SUMA JKT.

In response, SUMA JKT Electrical Engineering Company Manager, Eng James Mhame said they will engage more workforce so that the project ends as agreed.

He said they will call in another 3,000 labourers in the next three days so that the project work is completed with the agreed time.

However, Eng. Mhame noted that the change of designs delayed their speed, because they had to cover areas and set poles as the previous ones did not support the new designs.

