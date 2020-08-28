Tanzania: NEC Legal, Technical Glitches Disqualify Candidates

FAILURE by some parliamentary candidates to comply with some legal requirements as stipulated in the National Electoral Commission (NEC) constitution has forced some legislative aspirants to be disqualified from the race.

According to reports made available to the press by some NEC Returning Officers in Morogoro Region, some Parliamentary candidates in six constituencies out of eleven in the area have been disqualified for not observing the commission's legal requirements.

For instance, Gairo Constituency Returning Officer, Ms Agnes Mkandandya said some candidates except one fielding CCM flag, returned their nomination forms with some legal shortcomings.

She said some forms were neither signed nor stamped by the Magistrate, while others failed to return them as per the deadline set for August, 25th at 4pm this year.

"Though some candidates collected the nomination forms as early as August 12th, still they failed to meet all the requirements of the national electoral body for nomination," she pointed out.

Ms Mkandandya said: "Gairo CCM Parliamentary candidate collected the nomination forms on August 21st and upon returning them, they were dully filled in. Some candidates make mistakes themselves and thereafter, come out to blame returning officers."

Morogoro Urban Constituency Returning Officer, Ms Sheiilla Lukuba said out of five candidates who had collected nomination forms to vie for the parliamentary seat, only a CCM candidate, Mr Abdulaziz Abood had his forms correctly filled in.