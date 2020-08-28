Tanzania: Bring to Book Mollel Murder Suspect - Police

THE Commissioner Police of Operations and Training of the Tanzania Police Force, Liberatus Sabas, has ordered for immediate arrest of all people suspected to have murdered a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) cadre, Braiton Mollel.

Mr Mollel, who was CCM youth wing (UVCCM) was attacked and killed by a group of youth who are alleged to have been supporters of the Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

At the scene they stormed into the offices of Mwakakati area Ward Executive Officer in Tunduma protesting for an explanation about their candidate, who had been disqualified from the race, only to murder Mr Mollel.

In a related development, Songwe Regional Police Commander, George Kyando, has issued a statement to the media stating that 14 people, including some political party leaders have already been arrested for allegedly taking part in the murder.

According to the Commissioner of Operations, who was on an official visit in the region said the arrested people included some three people, who were present, when the incident was taking place.

He also visited the scene, noting that despite the incident being carried out in a political manner, but it was still a crime, saying: "We cannot allow hooligans to use any political platforms to commit offences... this is a criminal act and whoever was involved, whether by word of mouth, or plotting it must be arrested immediately."

Moreover, Commissioner Sabas urged all political parties in the country to comply with the procedures and guidelines issued by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), including respect for the rule of law.

"Before the campaign started, NEC met with all political party leaders and were given procedures ... so I am reminding them to follow those procedures, otherwise we will continue to take strong action and enforce the law regardless of the position or party of a person trying to bend them," he pointed out.

Speaking to reporters, RPC Kyando noted that from the murder of Mr Mollel, there were other three victims who were injured and identified them as Elisha Mwaniemba who was stabbed and he is in a critical condition in Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital.

The list also included Fransis Simumba who was injured after being stabbed by a sharp object in the eye and the Village Executive Officer (VEO), whose name could not be immediately acquired.